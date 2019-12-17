Dr. Robert Pendergrast, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pendergrast is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pendergrast, MD
Dr. Robert Pendergrast, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I accompanied my daughter and grandson today during a medical checkup for my grandson. We had the pleasure of seeing Dr. Robert Pendergrast Jr, MD as he performed his medical exam on this young man with Autism . My grandson was very cooperative and seemed to take to the doctors excellent care and attention. This is the second year we have been seen by this gentleman and it is such a relief to see a familiar face who is genuine in their concern and care for both patient and family . Thank you and God Bless you Dr. Pendergrast .
About Dr. Robert Pendergrast, MD
- Pediatric Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1982704896
Education & Certifications
- U Miss Med Ctr
- U Miss Med Ctr
- U Miss Med Ctr
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Pendergrast has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pendergrast using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pendergrast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pendergrast works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pendergrast. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pendergrast.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pendergrast, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pendergrast appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.