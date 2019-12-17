See All Adolescent Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Robert Pendergrast, MD

Pediatric Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Pendergrast, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Pendergrast works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 17, 2019
I accompanied my daughter and grandson today during a medical checkup for my grandson. We had the pleasure of seeing Dr. Robert Pendergrast Jr, MD as he performed his medical exam on this young man with Autism . My grandson was very cooperative and seemed to take to the doctors excellent care and attention. This is the second year we have been seen by this gentleman and it is such a relief to see a familiar face who is genuine in their concern and care for both patient and family . Thank you and God Bless you Dr. Pendergrast .
Thomas — Dec 17, 2019
Photo: Dr. Robert Pendergrast, MD
About Dr. Robert Pendergrast, MD

  • Pediatric Medicine
  • 39 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1982704896
Education & Certifications

  • U Miss Med Ctr
  • U Miss Med Ctr
  • U Miss Med Ctr
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
  • Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

