Overview

Dr. Robert Pema, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Pema works at OSUP Otolaryngology in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.