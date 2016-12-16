Dr. Robert Pelberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pelberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Pelberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hillsboro, OH. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital and Highland District Hospital.
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Ohio Heart & Vascular1275 N High St, Hillsboro, OH 45133 Directions (513) 792-7800
The Christ Hospital Medical Office Building2123 Auburn Ave # 138, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 206-1120
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Liberty Township7335 Yankee Rd Ste 201, Liberty Township, OH 45044 Directions (513) 792-7800
Ohio Heart & Vascular Center11140 Montgomery Rd Ste 1300, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 792-7800
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Highland District Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
He's very kind and explains everything quite well.
- Cardiology
- English
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Pelberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pelberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pelberg has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pelberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelberg.
