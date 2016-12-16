Overview

Dr. Robert Pelberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hillsboro, OH. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital and Highland District Hospital.



Dr. Pelberg works at Highland District Hospital Professional Services Corporation XSNQD in Hillsboro, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and Liberty Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.