Overview

Dr. Robert Peets, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Peets works at My Eye Dr in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.