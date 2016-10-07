Overview

Dr. Robert Pearson-Martinez, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Pearson-Martinez works at Pediatric Heart Center in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.