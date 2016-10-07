Dr. Robert Pearson-Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson-Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pearson-Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Pearson-Martinez, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Pearson-Martinez works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc12295 Taft St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 447-7774
-
2
Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc3990 Sheridan St Ste 108, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 447-7774
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pearson-Martinez took his time and throughly listened to the issues my son was having. He asked questions and helped pinpoint what was going on. He gave us a handout, wrote down information and explained things in a way we could understand.
About Dr. Robert Pearson-Martinez, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Greek
- 1548301054
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearson-Martinez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearson-Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearson-Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson-Martinez has seen patients for Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson-Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pearson-Martinez speaks Greek.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson-Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson-Martinez.
