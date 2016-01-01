Dr. Robert Pearlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pearlman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Pearlman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Pearlman works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Memorial Hospital251 E Huron St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (201) 463-0282
-
2
Foster Medical Pavilion5215 N California Ave Ste F715, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (312) 926-2000
-
3
Chicagoland Retinal Consultants6801 Stanley Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402 Directions (708) 484-8500
-
4
Chicagoland Retinal Consultants7808 W College Dr, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 671-1009
-
5
Millennium Park / Loop1 E Wacker Dr Ste 3550, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions
-
6
Hauser-Ross Eye Institute1630 Gateway Dr, Sycamore, IL 60178 Directions (800) 243-2587Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
7
Kirk Eye Center Sc3477 Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 249-4660
-
8
Emergency Department5145 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 878-8200Monday8:45am - 5:45pmTuesday8:45am - 5:45pmWednesday8:45am - 5:45pmThursday8:45am - 5:45pmFriday8:45am - 5:45pmSaturday8:45am - 5:45pmSunday8:45am - 5:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pearlman?
About Dr. Robert Pearlman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Hebrew
- 1124088091
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Mcgaw Med Center
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearlman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearlman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearlman works at
Dr. Pearlman has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pearlman speaks Arabic and Hebrew.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearlman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearlman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.