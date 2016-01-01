Overview

Dr. Robert Pearlman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Pearlman works at NRTHIL-NMH in Chicago, IL with other offices in Berwyn, IL, Palos Heights, IL, Sycamore, IL and Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.