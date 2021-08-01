Overview

Dr. Robert Peabody Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Peabody Jr works at Medical Vision Technology in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.