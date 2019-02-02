Dr. Robert Payne Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Payne Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Payne Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
-
1
Charleston Family Center LLC4 Carriage Ln Ste 100, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 763-2222
-
2
Charleston Family Center LLC in Walterboro303 Maxey St, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 549-7664
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. Payne’s for several years. He not only treats patients through pharmacology but challenges patients to reconsider damaging thought patterns that might otherwise encourage negative mental states.
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1013060573
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Payne Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payne Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payne Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.