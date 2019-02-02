Overview

Dr. Robert Payne Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.



Dr. Payne Jr works at Charleston Family Center LLC in Charleston, SC with other offices in Walterboro, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.