Dr. Paull has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Paull, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Paull, MD is a Dermatologist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Paull works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center Dermatology Laser Skin4 Progress St Ste B7, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 754-0770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paull?
Paull Robert dr is awesome and I love him and his staff, they are very professional, on time, no wait times and very helpful
About Dr. Robert Paull, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1427181270
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paull accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paull works at
Dr. Paull has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Paull. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.