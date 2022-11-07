See All Plastic Surgeons in Carmel, IN
Dr. Robert Paul, MD

Dr. Robert Paul, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Paul, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital.

Dr. Paul works at Ascension Medical Group Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    13450 N Meridian St Ste 145, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-8788

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 07, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Paul by my surgeon Dr.Giblings to correct some issues after the lumpectomy. Each visit was thorough and pleasant. Dr. Paul and his assistant took the time to answer every one of my questions and made me feel at peace for my upcoming surgery.
    P. Session — Nov 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Paul, MD
    About Dr. Robert Paul, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396903555
    Education & Certifications

    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Indiana University
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paul has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paul works at Ascension Medical Group Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Dr. Paul’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

