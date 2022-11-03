Overview

Dr. Robert Patterson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Patterson works at Providence Surgical Care Group in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.