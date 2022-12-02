Dr. Robert Patrignelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patrignelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Patrignelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Patrignelli, MD is a Dermatologist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Patrignelli works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1505 Post Rd E Ste 102, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 696-3550
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Spends time, doesn't rush me. He's been very helpful with a chronic skin condition.
About Dr. Robert Patrignelli, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1700889094
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Med At Bridgeport Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Patrignelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrignelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patrignelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patrignelli works at
Dr. Patrignelli has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Lichen Planus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patrignelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Patrignelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patrignelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patrignelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patrignelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.