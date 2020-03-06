Dr. Robert Pate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pate, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Pate, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palestine, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with Palestine Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pate works at
Locations
-
1
Prayoon Bunpian MD118 E Brazos St, Palestine, TX 75801 Directions (903) 729-5191
Hospital Affiliations
- Palestine Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pate?
Dr. Pate is a wonderful doctor. He found my endometriosis which I had no clue that I had. Helped with my infertility. Delivered my babies and performed my hysterectomy. I will be forever grateful!!
About Dr. Robert Pate, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710099221
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pate works at
Dr. Pate has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pate speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.