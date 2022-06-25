Overview

Dr. Robert Pascuzzi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Dukes Memorial Hospital, Eskenazi Health, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Pascuzzi works at IU Health Neurology in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Horn Disease, Headache and Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.