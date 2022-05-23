Dr. Robert Pasciak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasciak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pasciak, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Pasciak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They completed their residency with Northwestern University Med Center
Dr. Pasciak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group100 Spalding Dr Ste 110, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (331) 221-9004
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pasciak?
People had told me exercise or an operation was necessary to correct sudden full onset. Dr gave me a pill with no side effects. No more depends. !!! He also did a procedure to determine my sister did not have frequent utis and gave her a remedy to her problem. She had been to other urologists without their providing this important information.
About Dr. Robert Pasciak, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1760430037
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Med Center
- Loyola University Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pasciak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pasciak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pasciak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pasciak works at
Dr. Pasciak has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pasciak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pasciak speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasciak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasciak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasciak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasciak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.