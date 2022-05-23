See All Urologists in Naperville, IL
Dr. Robert Pasciak, MD

Urology
3.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Pasciak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They completed their residency with Northwestern University Med Center

Dr. Pasciak works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    100 Spalding Dr Ste 110, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Robert Pasciak, MD

    • Urology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1760430037
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University Med Center
    • Loyola University Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Pasciak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasciak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pasciak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pasciak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pasciak works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Pasciak’s profile.

    Dr. Pasciak has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pasciak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasciak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasciak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasciak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasciak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

