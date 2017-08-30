Dr. Robert Parnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Parnes, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Parnes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.
Dr. Parnes works at
Locations
-
1
Mid Atlantic Retina Specialists246 Eastern Blvd N Ste 105, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 671-2400
-
2
Ehab Shalaby, MD PA324 E Antietam St Ste 306A, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 671-2400
-
3
Cmty Nursing and Home Health Inc311 Hospital Dr Ste 2, Everett, PA 15537 Directions (301) 671-2400
-
4
Wiltshire's Inc174 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 101, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 228-2946
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Low key, competent, complete.
About Dr. Robert Parnes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1407824360
Education & Certifications
- Retinan Assoc Cleveland-Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- Penn State U
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parnes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parnes works at
Dr. Parnes has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Parnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parnes.
