Overview

Dr. Robert Parnes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.



Dr. Parnes works at Mid Atlantic Retina Specialists in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in Everett, PA and Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.