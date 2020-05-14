Dr. Robert Parkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Parkes, MD
Dr. Robert Parkes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Cardiology Associates of Schenectady PC2546 Balltown Rd Ste 300, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 370-5143
Schenectady Radiation Oncology1101 Nott St, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 243-4000
Cardiology Associates of Schenectady PC103 Sitterly Rd Ste 2100, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 383-9373
- Ellis Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Good in all areas Calm and patient, thoughtful knowledgable and skilled for procedures
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Parkes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parkes has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parkes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parkes speaks Italian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Parkes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parkes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.