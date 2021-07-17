See All Podiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Robert Parker, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Parker, DPM

Podiatry
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Parker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Oak Cliff Community Hospital

Dr. Parker works at Parker Foot & Ankle in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parker Foot & Ankle
    14441 Memorial Dr Ste 16, Houston, TX 77079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 497-2850
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MHealth Insured
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Parker?

    Jul 17, 2021
    A friend recommended Dr. Parker to me and I travelled an hour to reach his office. Most people wouldn't do that but after meeting him, I knew that it was the right decision. Sadly, I wished that I had found Dr. Parker many years ago as I probably would not be having the foot/ankle issues today that I am. However, it is what it is and Dr. Parker has been doing a good job on helping me resolve my issues. His office is in a complex that is definitely dated and has seen some better days, but as long as its clean and safe, it's fine. I would recommend Dr. Parker without hesitation. He knows his stuff!
    Texas Wine Snob — Jul 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Parker, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Parker, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Parker to family and friends

    Dr. Parker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Parker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Parker, DPM.

    About Dr. Robert Parker, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740381771
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oak Cliff Community Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Houston
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Parker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parker works at Parker Foot & Ankle in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Parker’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Parker, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.