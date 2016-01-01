Dr. Robert Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Parker, MD
Dr. Robert Parker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Lyndhurst Gynecological Associates111 Hanestown Ct Ste 151, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 649-3346
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Bowman Gray School Med Afl Hs
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
Dr. Parker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
