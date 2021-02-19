Overview

Dr. Robert Park, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Park works at Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center in Hillsborough, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ and Rahway, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.