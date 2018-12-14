Dr. Robert Park, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Park, DMD
Overview
Dr. Robert Park, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Cockeysville, MD. They graduated from Harvard School of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
-
1
Andrew H. Vendelis D.D.S. PA9727 Greenside Dr Ste 100, Cockeysville, MD 21030 Directions (410) 769-3136
-
2
Shrewsbury Office16313 Mount Airy Rd, Shrewsbury, PA 17361 Directions (717) 680-6359
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Driscoll Health Plan
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service, great doctor, though staff is not so great.
About Dr. Robert Park, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1063611747
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve U/U Hosp Of Cleveland
- Harvard School of Dental Medicine
