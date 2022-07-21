Overview

Dr. Robert Parham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Parham works at HEB Urology Clinic in Bedford, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.