Dr. Robert Parel, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Parel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Locations
Medical Center of Central Georgia777 Hemlock St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 633-1146
- 2 380 Hospital Dr Ste 370, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 745-0711
Surgical Associates840 Pine St Ste 710, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 633-1458
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Feel he saved my life. He is a wonderful doctor
About Dr. Robert Parel, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clin
- Medical College of Georgia
- University Of Georgia
- General Surgery
