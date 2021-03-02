Overview

Dr. Robert Parel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.



Dr. Parel works at Cogent HealthCare in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Traumatic Brain Injury and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.