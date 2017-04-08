Dr. Paredes Sr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Paredes Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Paredes Sr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Paredes Sr works at
Locations
Robert R. Paredes M.d. Inc.31411 Camino Capistrano Ste 100, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Directions (949) 493-4585
Ratings & Reviews
He is by far the best doctor, he is always accurate on his diagnosis and I always feel better after seeing him. He is a very humane doctor who does not overcharged his patients, he is passionate about his job. I will always recommend doctor Paredes
About Dr. Robert Paredes Sr, MD
- Family Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1578749271
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paredes Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Paredes Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paredes Sr.
