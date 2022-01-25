See All Podiatrists in Poughkeepsie, NY
Podiatry
3.5 (25)
Dr. Robert Parajon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Parajon works at Premier Medical Group - Podiatry Division in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Poughkeepsie Podiatry
    696 Dutchess Tpke Ste M, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 25, 2022
    Dr Parajon work on my left foot 2 years ago and did an amazing job so much so, that I trusted him to work on my right toe done last month. Today I had another followup and I am happy to say I did not think his work could have been any better..but this one is a good as it gets! He did an amazing job! From the line to the scaring results. His bedside manner and care for me as a patient went beyound what I expected (both times!) He always reassuring me that he can be contacted at anytime with any concerns. (Trust me he meant it and he did follow-ups !!!) Andre and the rest of his team in the office also made the experience a good one! Thank you.
    DENISE — Jan 25, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Parajon, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1053382838
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Parajon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parajon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parajon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parajon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parajon works at Premier Medical Group - Podiatry Division in Poughkeepsie, NY. View the full address on Dr. Parajon’s profile.

    Dr. Parajon has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parajon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Parajon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parajon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parajon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parajon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

