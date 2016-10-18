Dr. Robert Panza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Panza, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Panza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Panza works at
Locations
Pediatric Associates of Westfield566 Westfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 233-7171
Pediatric Associates of Westfield570 Westfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 276-6598Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great personal doctor very friendly demeanor
About Dr. Robert Panza, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1013074434
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panza works at
Dr. Panza speaks Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Panza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.