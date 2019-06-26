Dr. Robert Panvini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panvini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Panvini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Panvini, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from State University of New York and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Panvini works at
Locations
Urology Associates of Silicon Valley2460 Samaritan Dr Ste D, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1396
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Panvini has been wonderful. He diagnosed my health condition right away and let me know what my options were. He and I discussed what the best route was for me and proceeded with the best care. He has always made me feel safe and in good hands. I would highly recommend him. He is an honest, Good man, and a great Doctor. I would like to personally like to thank him for all that he has done for me
About Dr. Robert Panvini, MD
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lac/usc Med Center
- Lac/Usc Med Ctr
- State University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panvini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panvini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panvini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panvini has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panvini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Panvini speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Panvini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panvini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panvini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panvini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.