Dr. Robert Pannullo, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Pannullo, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Ocean, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Pannullo works at Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates in Ocean, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ, Freehold, NJ, Barnegat, NJ, Monroe, NJ and Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Medical Associates
    1200 Eagle Ave, Ocean, NJ 07712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 660-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Brick Office
    1640 Route 88 Ste 101, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 458-7866
  3. 3
    Freehold Office
    222 Schanck Rd Ste 300, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 462-1700
  4. 4
    Barnegat Office
    500 Barnegat Blvd N, Barnegat, NJ 08005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 660-6200
  5. 5
    Monroe Office
    294 Applegarth Rd, Monroe, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 660-6200
  6. 6
    University Center for Ambulatory Surgery LLC
    2 Worlds Fair Dr, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 537-0909

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (24)
    Jul 18, 2019
    I was referred to Dr. Pannullo by my orthopedic doctor for pain management. I experienced lower back pain and he successfully treated me. He is definitely knowledgeable and professional. The only issue is the long wait time to see him. It took several weeks to obtain an appointment and I would advise you that you will wait for a long time once you are in the office. However, University Orthopedics is a terrific professional practice. Neil Butler
    Cornelius Butler — Jul 18, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Pannullo, MD

    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
    29 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1598724510
    Education & Certifications

    Cornell Med Center
    Staten Island Univ Hosp
    Wayne State University School Of Medicine
