Dr. Robert Panebianco, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Panebianco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Panebianco works at Robert A Panebianco MD in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Specialists of Edison
    4 Ethel Rd Ste Durham, Edison, NJ 08817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 639-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 15, 2021
Dr. P is as good as they come, and better than most. He cares about his patients.
John Martino — Mar 15, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Robert Panebianco, MD
About Dr. Robert Panebianco, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian
NPI Number
  • 1134129232
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Lenox Hill Hospital|Suny Downstate Med Center
Residency
  • Luth Med Center
Internship
  • Luth Med Center|Lutheran Medical Center
Medical Education
  • St George's University
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Panebianco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panebianco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Panebianco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Panebianco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Panebianco works at Robert A Panebianco MD in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Panebianco’s profile.

Dr. Panebianco has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panebianco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Panebianco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panebianco.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panebianco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panebianco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

