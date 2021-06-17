Overview

Dr. Robert Palmer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Palmer works at The Toledo Clinic in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.