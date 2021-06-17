Dr. Robert Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Palmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Palmer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
-
1
The Toledo Clinic4235 Secor Rd Bldg 3, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5713
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Mutual of Omaha
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmer?
He takes time to explain things! He is friendly and makes you feel comfortable. He is easy to talk to and answers questions so you understand. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Palmer, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1558380873
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Hospital System
- Greenville Hosp System
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer works at
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.