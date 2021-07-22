Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Palmer, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Palmer, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
Everett Clinic Kemp Surgery Center3927 Rucker Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5421Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Palmer to anyone! He has been my GI Doc for a few years, and I would NOT even consider going to anyone else. Please make an appointment and see for yourself! If he can't find the answer - he will refer you to someone who can! Kind, considerate, professional, caring and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Robert Palmer, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1306807128
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Esophageal Motility Disorders and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.