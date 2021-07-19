Overview

Dr. Robert Palerino, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Palerino works at Central Obstetrics and Gynecology, P.C. in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

