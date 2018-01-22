Overview

Dr. Robert Palazzo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Palazzo works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.