Dr. Robert Pae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pae, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Pae, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Pae works at
Locations
-
1
New York Downtown Hospital170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 312-5106
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Oxford Health Plans
- State Farm
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pae?
Dr. Pae has performed 2 shoulder surgeries on my husband & one on my son. - He also did 2 carpal tunnel surgeries on my husband and several hand procedures - all had excellent outcomes. I am also a patient - treated without surgery. - We all recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Robert Pae, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1427022896
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital|Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- University Hospital Stony Brook
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pae has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pae accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pae works at
Dr. Pae has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pae on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pae speaks Chinese and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pae. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.