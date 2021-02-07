Dr. Robert Packer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Packer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Packer, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Packer, MD is a Dermatologist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Dr. Packer works at
Locations
-
1
Denver Dermatology Consultants - Wheat Ridge3455 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 110, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Packer?
Semi-annual skin cancer screening that froze several and found one that required mohs surgery.
About Dr. Robert Packer, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1366453516
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Us Public Health Services
- Kaiser Permanente Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Packer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Packer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Packer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Packer works at
Dr. Packer has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Packer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Packer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Packer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Packer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Packer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.