Dr. Pace has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Pace, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Pace, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Owosso, MI. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 819 N Shiawassee St Ste 110, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions (989) 723-1390
- 2 4680 McLeod Dr E Ste 2, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 497-3140
-
3
Memorial Healthcare826 W King St, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions (989) 723-5211
-
4
Main Street Pediatric Adolescent818 W King St Ste 102, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions (989) 723-1390
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pace?
Living with Ms is challenging but dr. Pace listens, explains,and leaves me with feelings of hope. I would recommend him 100% and have to some friends with neurological issue. Thank you dr Pace for hope.
About Dr. Robert Pace, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1144483660
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pace has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.