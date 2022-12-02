Overview

Dr. Robert Owens, MD is an Audiology in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Audiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake.



Dr. Owens works at Owens Ear Center in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.