Dr. Robert Owens, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Owens, MD is an Audiology in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Audiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake.
Locations
Owens Ear Center9545 N Beach St Ste 155, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 945-4437Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Owens Ear Center6509 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 640-1797Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
very good experience and surgical results
About Dr. Robert Owens, MD
- Audiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
