Overview

Dr. Robert Owen Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Owen Jr works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pathological Spine Fracture, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.