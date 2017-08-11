See All Allergists & Immunologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Robert Overholt, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
60 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Overholt, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Newport Medical Center.

Dr. Overholt works at The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Morristown, TN, Lenoir City, TN and Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergy Treatment, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Associates PA
    801 N Weisgarber Rd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 584-8580
  2. 2
    Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center
    3019 Millers Point Dr Ste A, Morristown, TN 37813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 581-3996
  3. 3
    The Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center
    501 Adesa Blvd Ste 200, Lenoir City, TN 37771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 271-1083
  4. 4
    7560 Dannaher Dr Ste 100, Powell, TN 37849 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 512-2226

Hospital Affiliations
  • Newport Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergy Treatment
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Treatment frequency



Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 11, 2017
    Wonderful doctor I have been seeing him for 28 years. He has always been kind. I dread the day he says I'm retiring.
    Linda in Kentucky — Aug 11, 2017
    About Dr. Robert Overholt, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 60 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1699760736
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Overholt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Overholt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Overholt has seen patients for Allergy Treatment, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Overholt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Overholt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Overholt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Overholt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Overholt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

