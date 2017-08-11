Overview

Dr. Robert Overholt, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Newport Medical Center.



Dr. Overholt works at The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Morristown, TN, Lenoir City, TN and Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergy Treatment, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.