Dr. Robert Otto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Otto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Otto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University of Missouri-Kansas City|University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.
Dr. Otto works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Joint Replacement Institute - Nashville2400 Patterson St Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2555
-
2
Southern Joint Replacement Institute - Murfreesboro3053 Medical Center Pkwy Ste F, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (629) 219-7335
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Otto?
Things went better than I ever expected! Not dreading the second surgery--the first went so smoothly. Dr. Otto is very laid back--but he is on his game!
About Dr. Robert Otto, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1003013947
Education & Certifications
- Southern Joint Replacement Institute|Southern Joint Replacement Institute Nashville, TN
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St Louis University Hospital
- University of Missouri-Kansas City|University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Otto using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Otto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otto works at
Dr. Otto has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Otto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.