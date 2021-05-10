See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Robert Otte, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (14)
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Otte, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Otte works at Coastal Orthopedics - West Bradenton in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Coastal Orthopedics - West Bradenton
    Coastal Orthopedics - West Bradenton
6202 17th Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 274-4221
    Coastal Orthopedics
    Coastal Orthopedics
8340 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Ste 300, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
(941) 269-8152
    Coastal Orthopedics
    Coastal Orthopedics
8000 Fl64, Bradenton, FL 34212
(941) 477-4466

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Joint Pain
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Broken Arm
Joint Pain
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Broken Arm
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture
Elbow Bursitis
Hip Fracture
Joint Drainage
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Replacement
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Elbow Sprain
Excision of Tibia or Fibula
Femur Fracture
Ganglion Cyst
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Replacement
Humerus Fracture
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Replacement
Limb Pain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Pyogenic Arthritis
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spine Deformities
Steroid Injection
Synovial Biopsy
Total Hip Replacement
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 10, 2021
    Dr. Otte preformed a reverse shoulder arthroplasty on my right shoulder. I had very little pain for 4 days afterwards. I am now pain free. I am also able to turn my neck all the way to the right side of my body and I am regaining the lost strength I experienced. I would recommend Dr. Otte for your surgery.
    Alice French — May 10, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Otte, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1942649405
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush
    Residency
    SPECTRUM HEALTH
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Otte has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Otte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Otte has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Otte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

