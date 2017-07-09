Dr. Ostroff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Ostroff, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Ostroff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Ostroff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Psychiatric Group PC60 Washington Ave Ste 304, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 281-2890
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ostroff?
Dr. Ostroff saved my life. The care that I received from him and his team at Yale was the most comprehensive, informed, and compassionate that I have ever experienced. He has a wonderful manner: he is astute yet approachable, discerning and professional, but also funny (a bit of levity goes a long way in times of acute personal crisis.) The most memorable part of my treatment was the implied message he consistently communicated to me-that I would prevail. I am grateful to him and YPH.
About Dr. Robert Ostroff, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1477567840
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ostroff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ostroff works at
Dr. Ostroff has seen patients for Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Borderline Personality Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ostroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostroff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostroff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.