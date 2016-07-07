Overview

Dr. Robert Ostericher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Ostericher works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

