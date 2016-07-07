Dr. Robert Ostericher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostericher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ostericher, MD
Dr. Robert Ostericher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dept of Orthopedics209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Dr Ostericher was very knowledgeable and explained all the issues very well. Short wait time and helpful/considerate office staff.
About Dr. Robert Ostericher, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1790841195
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Med Center Aetc
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Ostericher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostericher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostericher.
