Dr. Robert Ostendorf III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Ostendorf III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ostendorf III works at
Locations
North Alabama Medical Assoc. LLC1026 Goodyear Ave Ste 100B, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 438-5821
Hospital Affiliations
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great! I have been seeing Dr. Ostendorf for 4 years now and am very satisfied. He treats me for allergies, asthma, sinus problems, and reflux. He was a Godsend at a time when I needed a good doctor who could treat several conditions. When I went on Medicare some of my old doctor's dropped me because they did not take my supplemental insurance so I was in a bind. Dr. Ostendorf was glad to take me as a patient. He also now treats my husband for asthma and reflux. We really love him!
About Dr. Robert Ostendorf III, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1003833021
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ostendorf III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ostendorf III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostendorf III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ostendorf III works at
Dr. Ostendorf III has seen patients for Dizziness, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ostendorf III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostendorf III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostendorf III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostendorf III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostendorf III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.