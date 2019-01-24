Dr. Robert Oshman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oshman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Oshman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Oshman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.
Locations
Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates of Corpus Christi, P.A.3318 S ALAMEDA ST, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 268-3086
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oshman?
This place is awesome! Quick response to web request for appt, got in the next day. In two hours - that’s 2 hrs!!! -I was checked in, met with Dr Oshman, he took X-rays, read the X-rays with me, explained them to me, came up with a game plan to attack my issues, sent my prescriptions to pharmacy, and I was on my way.
About Dr. Robert Oshman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1023013604
Education & Certifications
- Sealy Hosp-U Tex
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oshman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oshman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oshman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oshman has seen patients for Otitis Media, Sleep Apnea and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oshman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Oshman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oshman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oshman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oshman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.