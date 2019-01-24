Overview

Dr. Robert Oshman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Oshman works at Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates of Corpus Christi, P.A. in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Sleep Apnea and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.