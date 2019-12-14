Dr. Robert O'Shea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert O'Shea, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert O'Shea, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Aultman Hospital, Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital and Kettering Health Main Campus.
Locations
1
Champaign Dental Group2050 E 96th St, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 444-6518
2
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-6518Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Dr. Robert S. O'shea, MD2049 E 100th St Ste A51, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 444-6518
4
Strongsville Family Health & Surgery Center16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (216) 444-6518Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Aultman Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Treated by Dr. O'Shea for several years leading up to my transplant. Visits were always thorough with very detailed explanations. He never rushed the appointment and made us feel comfortable that we were being treated by the best.
About Dr. Robert O'Shea, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Shea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Shea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Shea has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Cirrhosis and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Shea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Shea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Shea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Shea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.