Dr. Osborne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Osborne, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Osborne, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Osborne works at
Locations
-
1
Francis E. Dumont M.d. Inc.1060 Nimitzview Dr Ste 210, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 624-3100
-
2
Mercy Health - Anderson Clinic8000 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 232-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osborne?
Just the best. He is open and cares. He listens to patients. Great care
About Dr. Robert Osborne, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1336152388
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osborne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osborne works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osborne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osborne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.