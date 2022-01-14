Overview

Dr. Robert Ortiz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Highland, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Ortiz works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Highland, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Lipoprotein Disorders and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.