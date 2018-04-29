Dr. R Orr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. R Orr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. R Orr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Lutheran Hospital.
Cerebrovascular Center9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (800) 223-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic
- Lutheran Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Amazing. After being defined as a very complicated case, struggling for years, Dr. Orr and his staff are amazing. I am in good hands and thankful
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Orr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orr has seen patients for Spine Deformities, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Orr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.