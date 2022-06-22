See All Podiatrists in Bronx, NY
Dr. Robert Oropall, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Oropall, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Wakefield Campus.

Dr. Oropall works at Bronx Foot Care - Oscar Castillo, DPM in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bronx Foot Care - Oscar Castillo, DPM
    820 Lydig Ave, Bronx, NY 10462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 365-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Wakefield Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 22, 2022
    Surgery 4 years ago my foot look amazing
    Mio — Jun 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Robert Oropall, DPM
    About Dr. Robert Oropall, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639163926
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Foot Clinic Of New York
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Oropall, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oropall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oropall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oropall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oropall works at Bronx Foot Care - Oscar Castillo, DPM in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Oropall’s profile.

    Dr. Oropall has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oropall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Oropall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oropall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oropall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oropall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

