Dr. Robert Oropall, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Wakefield Campus.



Dr. Oropall works at Bronx Foot Care - Oscar Castillo, DPM in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.